Exxon Mobil will wind down its activity in Russia and will halt new investments in the country, the American oil major announced Tuesday. Following similar announcements from BP, Shell, and Equinor, Exxon said it will “carefully manage” its withdrawal from the Sakhalin-1 LNG project, its only remaining project in the country, in which Russian oil company Rosneft is a major stakeholder. It did not indicate a financial cost or timeline for unwinding from the project, which it operates. Also Tuesday, the Swiss company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline declined to confirm reports that it had filed for bankruptcy, but did confirm it had fired all its workers. (Exxon: CNN, Politico, Wall Street Journal $, Reuters, New York Times $, NPR; Nord Stream 2: Axios, Wall Street Journal $, Bloomberg $; Bankruptcy reports: Reuters, AFP, OilPrice, FT $, South China Morning Post; Commentary: The Guardian, Nils Pratley column)