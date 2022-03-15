The EPA officially advised FERC to closely examine the climate, environmental justice, and air and water quality impacts of proposed pipelines and liquified methane gas facilities on Friday. The comments focused specifically on the total emissions impacts of the CP2 LNG and CP Express Project, one of only a few proposed LNG terminals in front of FERC. The White House last week scrapped a review of how to export more LNG to Europe because increased methane gas exports would undermine the administration’s efforts to address climate change. EPA’s letter came the same day as a federal appeals court threw out yet another FERC approval of a methane gas project for failing to consider the project’s downstream greenhouse gas pollution impacts. (EPA letter: Politico Pro $; DC Circuit ruling: E&E $, Utility Dive)