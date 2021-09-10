President Biden will nominate Willie Phillips, a utility regulator for the District of Columbia, to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). If confirmed, Phillips would be the first Black man to serve on FERC in 40 years. The the formerly-obscure panel has jurisdiction over a wide range of energy and environmental justice issues. Some climate advocates expressed alarm at the selection, raising questions about Phillip’s record in both government and as a private attorney. The departure of FERC member Neil Chatterjee, a Trump appointee, created a political split in the commission, with two Republican and two Democratic commissioners left to serve. If Phillips is confirmed by the Senate, Democrats will have a 3-2 majority. (The Hill, Politico, Reuters, Wall Street Journal $, Bloomberg $, Law360; Advocate concerns: Common Dreams)