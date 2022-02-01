The White House announced Monday it will make $1.15 billion available to states for cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells. So-called because they have been abandoned by unknown or insolvent owners and operators, orphaned wells emit large amounts of methane, a planet-heating gas more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20 year timespan, and other pollutants into the atmosphere and surrounding soil. The $1.15 billion is the first disbursement of the $4.7 billion approved in last fall’s bipartisan infrastructure package. Capping and remediating orphaned wells could be a significant opportunity to employ laid-off oil and gas industry workers in a way that applies their skills and reduces climate pollution. (Washington Post $, Politico Pro $, Reuters)