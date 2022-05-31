Seven of the world’s wealthiest nations announced Friday they had agreed to decarbonize their power sectors by 2035 and dramatically ramp up EV adoption by 2030. For the first time, the G7 also acknowledged the need to assist developing countries address the damages caused by climate impacts and their need for adaptation. This assistance includes “providing enhanced support regarding averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change,” they said. The G7 nations also called for an end to government financing for overseas fossil fuel investments by the end of the year, while leaving an out for European nations currently struggling to obtain alternatives to Russian methane-based gas. (AP, Washington Post $, Politico EU, Al Jazeera, The Hill, Washington Examiner, Bloomberg $, Reuters, CNN, Reuters, The Guardian, Climate Home)