More than 2,600 methane gas pipeline leaks across the U.S. killed 122 people, caused more than $4 million of damage, and pumped 26.6 billion cubic feet of fuel as methane or carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a new report from US PIRG, Environment America, and Frontier Group shows. Gas pipeline explosions and other incidents are not uncommon. A major leak from a gas pipeline is reported to federal regulators more than every other day and minor leaks of methane gas can go undetected and unprepared for years. (Reuters, The Hill)