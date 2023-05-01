Gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers may become ancient history as several cities and states across the U.S. are beginning to enact bans of the fossil-fueled powered devices to combat both noise and climate pollution. A commercial gas leaf blower can produce the emissions equivalent of driving from Denver to Los Angeles, according to USA Today. Lawn care, like nearly everything else, has become politicized, according to Emma Kriss of Green America, who told Axios that “the more conservative someone is, the more staunchly they hold the belief that they need to hold a perfectly manicured green lawn.” California has taken the lead in banning the engines used in the lawn care industry, which are known as “small off-road engines,” or SOREs. Other cities and states, including New York, Maryland, and Massachusetts, are considering similar measures. (USA Today, Axios, Colorado Sun)