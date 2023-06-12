General Motors is joining Ford in adopting Tesla’s charging system, CEO Mary Barra announced with Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform late last week. There are about 54,000 public charging stations across the U.S. and while Tesla only has about 17,000 “Supercharger” stations across the U.S., its systems charge faster. GM and Ford EV owners will need to use an adaptor to connect to Tesla chargers, but both will adopt Tesla’s charging standards beginning in 2025. Tesla stands to rake in significant revenue from allowing other automakers access to its charging network — though it is withholding access to about 5,000 charging stations exclusively for Tesla owners. (GM: AP, NPR, Fortune, NBC, E&E $; Tesla: Wall Street Journal $, The Verge, Bloomberg $, Tech Crunch)