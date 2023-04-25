Six activists from around the world were awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize, often known as the “Green Nobel Prize,” on Monday. Alessandra Korap Munduruku, a leader of the Munduruku Indigenous people in the Amazon, successfully fought off British mining company Anglo American’s attempts to mine Indigenous land and her ancestral home. Zambian community organizer Chilekwa Mumba won a six-year legal campaign ultimately holding the UK parent company of a local subsidiary accountable for the pollution it released into local drinking water.

Delima Silalahi led an effort that successfully secured legal guardianship of 17,824 acres in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province for six Indigenous communities. Finish scholar and NGO head Tero Mustonen helped convene Western Scientists and Sámi Indigenous knowledge holders to protect and restore local culture and large areas of peatlands. In Turkey, former civil engineer Zafer Kızılkaya established that country’s first community-managed marine protected area in Gökova Bay and successfully convinced the country to further protect over 300 miles of coastline. Diane Wilson helped secure a significant legal victory against Formosa Plastics’ plant at Point Comfort, Texas. (Goldman Prize: AP, The Guardian, Axios, E&E $, Mongabay)