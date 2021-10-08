Google and its subsidiary YouTube will prohibit advertisers, publishers, and content creators from monetizing climate denial on their platforms, the company said Thursday. The move to combat climate change misinformation is one of the most aggressive so far by a major tech platform. The change was driven in part by complaints from both content publishers and advertisers that climate misinformation was shown in ads alongside their content, or that their ads were being placed alongside climate misinformation. The ban on monetization extends to YouTube content that contradicts the “well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the company’s statement said. (New York Times $, Axios, Politico Pro $, The Hill, AP, Gizmodo, Bloomberg $, Business Insider, CBS)