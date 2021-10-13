Months after the Greek island of Evia was ravaged by wildfires, torrential rain and flooding are tearing up the country’s second-biggest island in what has become a series of compound climate-related disasters. This past summer, 300,000 acres burned during Greece’s worst heat wave in over 30 years, leaving barren land exposed. Now, raging storms have submerged areas that would’ve been protected by forests before the fires erased them. “Dozens of homes have flooded … this is a sign of a very tough winter to come,” deputy central Greece governor for Evia George Kelaiditis told state broadcaster ERT.

Climate change caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels is directly linked to the increase in global temperatures and extreme weather events. More than 20 countries have sent firefighters and other aid to the island, and the Greek government is setting up a preliminary €20 million ($23 million) support program for the people affected. (Evia floods: AP, Daily Sabah; Greek aid: AP; Climate Signals background: Wildfires, Extreme precipitation increase, Extreme heat and heatwaves)