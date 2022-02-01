Spelman College in Atlanta received a bomb threat early this morning, one day after at least six historically Black colleges and universities were forced into lockdown by similar bomb threats. This is the second time in less than a month that multiple HBCUs were concurrently targeted. Southern University and A&M (Baton Rouge), Howard University (Washington DC), Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona, FL), Albany State University (Georgia), Bowie State University (Maryland), and Delaware State University (Dover) all received threats. No explosives were discovered.
The previous threats against HBCUs were made on January 5, the day before the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, and six of the seven threats in the most recent set were made the day before the first day of Black History Month.