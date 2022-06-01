The Department of Health and Human Services will establish an Office of Environmental Justice on Tuesday to focus specifically on environmental health harms in “disadvantaged communities and vulnerable populations on the frontlines of pollution.” The office, which is housed within the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will be led by Interim Director Sharunda Buchanan, a former CDC official, and three detaillees from other government agencies but Buchanan told CNN she believes it will be a longstanding office. The creation of the HHS OEJ comes less than a month after the creation of a similar office within DOJ. (CNN, Axios, E&E $, The Hill, Politico Pro $, Modern Healthcare, Law360 $, Fox News)