More than a dozen congressional staffers, including six who were arrested, staged a sit-in in Chuck Schumer’s office on Monday, calling on the Senate majority leader to continue pushing for and negotiating over climate legislation. “We Hill staffers are peacefully protesting Dem leaders INSIDE. To my knowledge, this has never been done. We’ve also never seen climate catastrophe, so we’re meeting the moment,” tweeted Saul Levin, a policy adviser for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and one of the six staffers arrested. The protests follow the apparent collapse of climate legislation when Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) blamed inflation for refusing to support climate action – prompting particular outrage from those who crafted the policies, including clean energy tax credits, they say would be deflationary. (E&E News, Axios, Gizmodo, The Guardian, Truthout)