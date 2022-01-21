Congress is broadening its investigation of the oil and gas industry’s efforts to deceive the public about climate change. After hearing testimony from company and trade group executives in proceedings that drew parallels to tobacco industry proceedings in the 1990s, and subsequently issuing subpoenas for additional documents last October, the House Oversight Committee called board members from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, and Shell to testify about those firms’ pledges to slow climate change. Climate change is unequivocally driven by humans’ extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, including oil and gas. Among the board members called to testify is Alexander Karsner who was elected to Exxon’s board last June by investors concerned about the firm’s contribution and exposure to global warming. (Reuters, Washington Post $, CNN, Al Jazeera)