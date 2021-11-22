The House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act on Friday. The bill includes more than $550 billion of investments to address climate change, with the rest of the roughly $2 trillion going to health care, education, and immigration. The bill, which is paid for with tax measures targeting corporations and the wealthy, represents Congress’ largest investment in cutting climate pollution and improving resilience to climate change and would impose a fee on methane pollution from oil and gas operations. It also includes four weeks of paid family leave.

Every Republican in the House opposed the bill, and every Republican senator opposes it as well, so Democrats will need to pass the legislation using the parliamentary process known as budget reconciliation. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin told NPR he hopes the Senate will pass the bill this year. To do so, Democrats will need to keep Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — both of whom have accepted substantial campaign contributions from traditionally GOP donors — on board. (BBBA: AP, Washington Post $, Teen Vogue, New York Times $, PBS NewsHour, Reuters, Factbox, Bloomberg $, New York Times $; Climate provisions: Bloomberg $, E&E News, New York Times $; Methane Fee: AP; Family leave: Reuters; Senate: (NPR, Bloomberg $, Gizmodo; GOP Donors: New York Times $)