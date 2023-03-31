The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a wide-ranging bill aimed at undoing nearly the entirety of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the climate crisis. The bill, passed on a nearly-party-line vote, would increase fossil fuel production and make it easier to build pipelines, refineries, and other projects. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the bill “dead on arrival” in the Senate and President Biden has threatened to veto the bill, which the White House described as a “thinly veiled license to pollute” that would “pad oil and gas company profits.” The top-ten recipients of oil and gas industry campaign contributions (nine Republicans and one Democrat) all voted for the bill. (AP, E&E News, Washington Post $, New York Times $, Bloomberg $, Politico, E&E $, The Hill; Campaign contributions: The Hill)