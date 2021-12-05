Black, Latino, and Native households use less energy but pay more for it and suffer from disproportionate pollution caused by its production, research published in Energy Research & Social Science reveals. The inequities reflect long-standing systemic racism, including, but not limited to, redlining, racial covenants, and outright racial segregation. White, affluent households are the most energy efficient but are still responsible for the most pollution. This means households of color spend a greater portion of their income on energy with even less benefit, leaving them vulnerable to deadly heat and cold. (Grist)