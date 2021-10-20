Nearly all of the 11 New Yorkers who drowned in their basement apartments when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the city were of Asian descent, NBC reports. The deaths have rocked the victims’ communities and reflect the confluence of factors, including climate change and the lack of affordable housing, that often force low-income Asian immigrants to live in unsafe housing. “Realistically, a lot of these tenants would have family members, many who are clustered into very, very small rooms,” Lina Lee, executive director of the housing justice nonprofit organization Communities Resist, told NBC. “When you have these natural disasters, there’s obviously going to be really a life-and-death situation, and when you have very limited or no access to leave your living space, these families really had no way out.” (NBC)