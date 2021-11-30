People experiencing homelessness are increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, UK housing charities warn. Leaders of the UK’s three largest housing charities warned the crisis, accentuated by acute dangers like flooding and heatwaves, highlights the need for housing justice and slashing climate pollution. The exceptional danger posed by climate change to people experiencing homelessness is not limited to the UK. “We urgently need a guarantee, including funding, to get everyone off the streets to protect them from our increasingly extreme weather,” Polly Neate, head of Shelter, warned. “It’s clear the climate emergency is only making the housing emergency worse. Already, people who are sleeping rough are feeling the awful effects of flooding and heatwaves, while the fossil fuel energy price hike means many people are having to choose between heating their homes or paying their rent.” (The Guardian)