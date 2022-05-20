Texas has 10 days to fix its racist plan to direct flood mitigation funding to whiter, inland counties while disbursing zero dollars to Houston and Harris County. Those municipalities, which were practically submerged by Hurricane Harvey, sustained half the storm’s damage, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The state plan “disproportionately harmed Black and Hispanic residents,” HUD said in a letter to the state. Texas land commissioner George P. Bush is currently just weeks away from a Republican primary for state attorney general. If the The General Land Office, which he heads, does not fix the problem in time, “[HUD] will then turn it over to the (U.S.) Department of Justice,” Turner told ABC-13, “so we will see how that unfolds.” (ABC13; Climate Signals background: Hurricane Harvey)