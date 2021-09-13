The federal government sold nearly 100,000 homes disproportionately located in flood-prone areas with minimal disclosure to homebuyers, an NPR investigation revealed. Homes sold by HUD between January 2017 and August 2020 were located in flood zones at a rate 75 times higher than the national average. Especially high proportions of homes sold in Louisiana, Florida, and New Jersey are located in flood zones. Those homes were located in neighborhoods with lower median incomes than in areas where HUD did not sell homes, and buyers received less information about flood risks or the need to buy flood insurance than they would have from a private seller. NPR’s investigation “only bolsters the reality that a lot of homes that have provided shelter to low-income households are in areas of greater risk. These homes are in really vulnerable areas, and it puts households at risk.” (NPR; Climate Signals background: Flooding)