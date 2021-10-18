A total of 655 activists were arrested last week on Piscataway and Nacotchtank (Anacostan) land in what is now Washington D.C., organizers of the Indigenous-led “People vs. Fossil Fuels” demonstrations tallied. Marching under a banner declaring “We did not vote for fossil fuels,” activists called on President Biden to halt his support for fossil fuel pipelines.

Biden could prevent 1.6 billion metric tons of climate-heating pollution every year by way of regulatory authority over proposed oil and gas infrastructure projects, according to a new report from Oil Change International, and a group of House Democrats, including T&I Chair Peter DeFazio, called on Biden to end the Trump-era fast-tracking of oil and gas pipelines. In addition to the Canadian tar sands Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline across what is now Minnesota, such pipelines also include the already over-budget and behind-schedule Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would scythe near and across Indigenous and Black communities, bringing dangerous man camps with it, if its “Southgate Extension” is approved, Grist reports.

“It’s ridiculous. [Biden] promised, just like they’ve done in the past, ‘We’ll talk about it, we’ll bring it to the table.’ Where’s our seat?″ Isabelle Knife, 22, a member of the Yankton Sioux tribe of South Dakota, told the AP. “We haven’t had a seat. We haven’t been heard,″ Knife added. “It takes youth to be on the frontlines. It takes us to put our bodies on the line.” (Protests: AP, The Hill, Democracy Now, WBUR, InsideClimate News, E&E $, The Hill; OCI report: Grist; House Dems: E&E $; MVP: Grist)