Indigenous-led resistance to 21 fossil fuel projects in the U.S. and Canada have prevented or delayed the equivalent of one-quarter of those countries’ climate warming pollution, a recent report says. The analysis from the Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN) and Oil Change International finds indigenous efforts have staved off more pollution than all the cars on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and about equal to 400 new coal-fired power plants. “From an Indigenous perspective, when we are confronting the climate crisis we are inherently confronting the systems of colonization and white supremacy as well,” Dallas Goldtooth, an IEN organizer, told Grist. “It’s more than just stopping fracking development and pipelines and it’s more than just developing clean energy, it’s about actually fundamentally changing how we see the world itself.” (Grist, APTN National News, Watershed Sentinel, DeSmog, Earther)