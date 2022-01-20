Insurance companies have been pulling out of the California homeowner insurance market for years but the problem is really starting to hit home for wealthy homeowners, the Wall Street Journal reports. Climate change, primarily caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is supercharging wildfires. California, however, prohibits insurance companies from increasing premiums based on future risk projections, something insurance companies say prevents them from accurately pricing in the risks posed by wildfires, leading them to pull their coverage, and homeowners across the state scrambling to find policies that will cover them. (Wall Street Journal $; Climate Signals background: Wildfires)