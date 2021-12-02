Developers of what would have been the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast officially abandoned the project on Wednesday. The project developers told FERC they are not pursuing construction of the Pacific Connector pipeline nor the Jordan Cove export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon, because they were unable to obtain necessary state permits. The move is a win for landowners, Tribes, and conservation groups across Southern Oregon who fought the proposed pipeline and export facility for 17 years. The three-foot-wide, 229-mile-long pipeline would have carried methane-based gas from Canada to the Jordan Cove terminal in Oregon where it would have been shipped to international markets. The at-least $8 billion cancellation is the latest of several LNG projects cancelled or delayed in the past year. (E&E News, The Oregonian, AP, S&P Global, OPB, Herald and News, Politico Pro $, LAW360 $; LNG cancellations: Reuters)