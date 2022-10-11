At least 28 people are dead across Central America after Hurricane Julia dumped as much as 15 landslide-inducing inches of rain across multiple countries. The region is still recovering from the one-two punch of Hurricanes Eta and Iota two years ago. Julia made landfall early Sunday near Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua, blowing roofs off houses and toppling trees. In Guatemala, five people died in Alta Verapaz, when a hillside collapsed and buried them alive in their home and another nine died in Huehuetenango. (AP, Washington Post $, Yale Climate Connections, New York Times $; Storm track: Washington Post $; Climate Signals background: Hurricanes)