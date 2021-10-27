Africa’s GDP could shrink as much as 30% without swift action to adapt to the impacts of climate change, according to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. “An investment of $800 million in developing countries, in climate adaptation programs,” Kenyatta told attendees of an event hosted by the Global Center on Adaptation, “would see and result in benefits of up to $16 billion per year.” African nations produce just 4% of global greenhouse gas pollution but are among the hardest hit by the climate crisis, being vulnerable to rising sea levels, all-time high temperatures, droughts, extreme rainfall, and other climate disasters. (Bloomberg $; Climate Signals background: Sea level rise, Extreme heat and heatwaves, Drought, Extreme precipitation increase)