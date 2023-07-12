The EPA on Tuesday finalized a rule to reduce hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) pollution by 40% in the next five years. The U.S. is one of 150 countries that have ratified the Kigali Amendment, under which HFC production and consumption must be reduced by 85% by 2036. HFCs are extremely potent heat-trapping greenhouse gasses commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners, and implementation of the Kigali Amendment could prevent as much as half a degree Celsius of global warming. (AP, E&E $, Reuters, Bloomberg Law, The Hill)