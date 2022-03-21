The Biden administration said on Friday it would resume oil and gas leasing on federal lands following a court ruling reinstating the social cost of greenhouse gas calculations issued by the administration last year. The administration reinstated values used by the Obama administration while it developed its own calculations. The announcement follows the DOE decision to allow two liquified methane gas export terminals previously barred from exporting to Europe to do so – further entrenching European dependence on methane gas despite the urgent need for methane pollution reduction. (Leasing: Reuters, The Hill, Bloomberg $; LNG exports: E&E $)