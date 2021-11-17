The U.S. government will auction off oil and gas leases across an expanse of the Gulf of Mexico about twice the size of Florida today. President Biden paused new permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters early in his presidency, as part of the administration’s efforts to combat climate change. A federal judge appointed by the previous president, however, ruled that too much money was at stake and ordered the lease sales to continue. “We’re required to comply with the injunction; it’s a legal case and legal process,” Press Sec. Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. “But it’s important for advocates and other people out there to understand that it’s not aligned with our view, the President’s policies or the executive order that he signed.” (CNN, AP, The Guardian)