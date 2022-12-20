The Biden administration proposed a new rule Monday to effectively phase out compact fluorescent lightbulbs in favor of even more energy-efficient LEDs. The rule would more than double the current brightness-per-watt standard from 45 to 120 lumens per watt. LED lightbulbs use far less energy and last far longer than CFLs and incandescent bulbs and the Department of Energy estimates the proposed rule will cut U.S. climate pollution by 131 million metric tons of CO2 and 903 thousand tons of methane — about the annual emissions released by 29 million homes — over the next 30 years. The administration aims to have the rule finalized before the end of Biden’s current term. (CNN, The Hill, Bloomberg $, MarketWatch, Washington Examiner, Fox News)