Federal regulators shelved a Trump-era plan to allow transporting LNG by rail. More time is required to assess the safety concerns raised by transporting such flammable cargo, the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said late last week. The rule allowing trains to carry LNG was rushed under the Trump administration, and was supported by the railroad industry. PHMSA deputy administrator Tristan Brown told the AP, “We need to do more safety investigative work.” No one has ever even ordered one of the specially fortified train cars required to transport LNG, which each take 18 months to build and of which hundreds would be required to make the idea of LNG by rail viable. (AP, Railway Age, The Hill)