Coal power is officially, and physically, no more in Scotland. More than 1,500 pounds of explosives brought down the Longannet coal plant smokestack on Thursday. It was the last coal plant in the country and stopped generating power after almost half a century of coal combustion in 2016, but the Longannet demolition was “a symbolic reminder” Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, “that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a fair and just way towards becoming a net zero nation by 2045.” (The Guardian, The National, The Scotsman, Scottish Sun, STV, Fife Today)