Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said in a note to clients yesterday that it was lowering its economic growth predictions for 2022 after changing its previous assumption that the Build Back Better Act would pass. The company’s update came after Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support the bill in its current form. Goldman lowered GDP growth expectations for the first three quarters of 2022, which Insider calculated to be a loss of $60 billion. Goldman said the US could expect a lesser economic impact if Congress passed some elements of the bill, but the extension of the Child Tax Credit, which Manchin has said he does not support, was expected to bring the most growth. In addition, clean technology companies saw their stocks tumble after Manchin’s comments. Shares of several electric vehicle start-ups as well as Tesla and General Motors fell on Monday, as did the stocks of several major solar companies. “If BBB doesn’t become law, the economic recovery will be vulnerable to stalling out if we suffer another serious wave of the pandemic; an increasingly likely scenario with Omicron spreading rapidly,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, on Twitter. (Economy: Insider, CNN, CNBC, Reuters, Reuters, MarketWatch, Marketplace; EV Stocks: CNBC; Solar Stocks: Bloomberg, Gizmodo)