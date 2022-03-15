Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said Monday he would oppose the confirmation of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the post of the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator. Republicans have opposed Raskin’s nomination en masse over her view that climate change poses a risk to the financial sector. Manchin’s opposition, therefore, imposes a likely-insurmountable hurdle to Raskin’s confirmation in an evenly-divided Senate. Maine Republican Susan Collins — who said the previous president “learned … a pretty big lesson” from his first impeachment and voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh — also said Monday she would oppose Raskin’s nomination. (E&E News, Bloomberg $, Reuters, CNBC, Bloomberg $, New York Times $, Washington Post $, NPR, Wall Street Journal $, The Hill; Collins: Politico)