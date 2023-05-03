Some 15 climate activists in Manhattan were arrested after shutting down traffic and blocking motorcades like Paris Hilton’s trying to reach the Met Gala Monday evening. “I blocked A-list limousine traffic today because the world should be paying attention to impending climate catastrophe rather than the luxury excesses of the Met Gala,” one protester from Reclaim Our Tomorrow told the Independent. “At a reported $50,000 per entry ticket, the Met Gala is a gross display of extravagance during a time when ordinary people are struggling to make ends meet.”

The textile industry creates about 10 percent of global climate pollution and uses more energy than aviation and shipping combined, according to the United Nations Environment Program. (The Independent, LA Times $)