Hurricane Fiona's destruction across the Caribbean continues to mount as the now-Category 3 hurricane barrels toward the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas after pummeling the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Outlets reported deaths across the region, including in the French territory of Guadeloupe, with the full toll still unknown. On the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria's landfall, About 85% of Puerto Rican customers were without electricity Tuesday morning, and more than 837,000 customers of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority were without running water. In the Dominican Republic, more than 1 million people had no access to running water.