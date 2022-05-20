The Biden administration finalized energy efficiency rules for mobile homes last week. The DOE rule, the first of its kind, will require improved “thermal envelopes” protecting the inside of the home from the outside air and will, according to DOE, cut CO2 pollution by 80 million metric tons and save 17 million residents an average of $475 per year. The dangers of poorly-insulated mobile homes were on tragic display during Winter Storm Uri in Texas in February 2021. The rule was criticized by environmental and housing groups for not being strong enough and manufacturers for being too strong. (E&E $, Bloomberg Law, Inside EPA $)