The U.S. and China agreed to resume bilateral climate discussions after President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the G20 on Monday. China broke off negotiations on a variety of issues in August after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The news from Bali, of the resumption of talks between the two biggest annual greenhouse gas polluters, reenergized negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh where major issues, including loss and damage, remain unsettled. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Tuesday he will meet with China’s top climate official Xie Zhenhua later in the week. (AP, E&E News, Washington Post $, Gizmodo, New York Times $, Democracy Now, Climate Home, Axios, The Hill; Energized negotiations: Reuters; Kerry-Xie meeting at COP: AP)