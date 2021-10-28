Amid the rollercoaster-in-a-whirlwind that is the negotiations over the Build Back Better Act climate and social infrastructure package, the level of reported investment in addressing the climate crisis is climbing. Reports Tuesday pegged climate investments at $500-$555 billion in the scaled down and “mostly settled” plan. However, E&E News reports, “that number ‘is closer to $600 billion'” including environmental justice and water infrastructure measures. The original $3.5 trillion proposal included $600 billion in climate investments, and its staying power has come despite substantial lobbying, from corporations that claim to support addressing climate change, and the key role that coal firm beneficiary, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has played in the negotiations. “This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history,” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz told Axios Tuesday. “That’s a pretty good story to tell at [COP26].” (E&E News; Earlier reports: Axios, Politico)