President Biden announced a cut-down $1.85 trillion proposal to invest in addressing the climate crisis along with other social infrastructure measures Thursday. Many of Biden’s originally-proposed climate provisions, a total of $555 billion, remained in his new framework, while other major priorities, including paid family leave, free community college, and lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, were cut amid opposition from centrist Democrats Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The climate provisions now primarily focus on incentives to reduce climate pollution and adopt clean energy, with virtually no penalties for not doing so. Every Republican opposes the legislation, which will need to be passed in the Senate via the procedure known as budget reconciliation.

Following Biden's announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to immediately immediately pass the bipartisan infrastructure package already passed by the Senate, but the Congressional Progressive Caucus vowed to block the bill without more, and more concrete, assurance that progressive priorities will be included in the final so-called 'reconciliation package,' a position the CPC has held throughout the monthslong negotiations.