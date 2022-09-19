California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a wide-ranging package of bills, including 40 climate-related measures, into law on Friday. The legislation includes a mandate that the state achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 as well as a 3,200-foot setback requirement between new oil wells and homes, schools, and other locations. “If you don’t believe in science, you have to believe your own eyes,” Newsom said at the signing ceremony. “If you don’t believe in global warming, maybe you now believe in global heating. I mean, the hots are just so much hotter. The dries are so much drier, extreme weather, extreme drought, extreme floods.” Other provisions include expedited solar permitting, record keeping requirements for EV charging station reliability, and a ban on enhanced oil recovery using carbon sequestration. (E&E News, AP, Sacramento Bee $, San Francisco Chronicle, ABC-7 KGO News, KCRA Sacramento, Axios, Utility Dive, The Hill)