The Oak Fire, southwest of Yosemite National Park, exploded over the weekend into California’s biggest wildfire so far this year. So far, the fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. The fast-moving fire forced many to flee quickly, including Jane and Wes Smith of Mariposa who escaped, with “just the clothes on their back and the shoes on their feet,” their son Nick told CNN. “It’s pretty sad to see the house that I grew up in and was raised in gone,” he added. “It hits hard.” The fire is currently completely uncontained and Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. (CNN, LA Times $, New York Times $, AP, NBC, ABC, Axios, CBS, Axios, ABC30; State of Emergency: AP; Climate Signals background: Wildfires)