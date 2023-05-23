The US Forestry Service was expected to issue an environmental impact statement for the transfer of a 2,422-acre piece of land known as Oak Flat to Resolution Copper Mining LLC, but decided to delay that decision after a large coalition of Indigenous groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, voiced opposition to the mine. Oak Flat includes a holy site continuously used by the Apache for thousands of years. The issuance of the environmental impact statement would nearly finalize the transfer of land to the mining company, which estimates that the low-grade ore below the site contains about 40 billion pounds of copper. (E&E $)