The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalysis that daily sea surface temperatures are hotter than any time since at least 1982, and an upcoming El Niño weather pattern could contribute to even higher ocean temperatures, and more climate impacts ahead.

“2023 is off to an alarming start, even before El Niño conditions fully develop later this year,” Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University, told Axios. Ocean temperatures have a profound impact on extreme weather events around the world, worrying scientists about the coming impacts of the climate crisis. “This is an extreme event at a global scale” in areas that don’t fit with merely an El Niño, Princeton University climate scientist Gabe Vecchi told the AP. “That is a huge, huge signal.” (CNN, NBC News, Axios)