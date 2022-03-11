Denial of and apathy about climate change is the biggest dealbreaker on OKCupid, data from the popular dating app shows. “We kind of joke that caring about climate change is the new tall, dark and handsome,” Jane Reynolds, director of product marketing at OKCupid, told The Hill. More than 81% of 6 million surveyed users over the past six years said they were “concerned” about climate change — higher than other issues including gender equality and gun control — and 90% of 250,000 users in the past year said it was “important” for their match to care about climate change. Women were slightly more likely to care than men, but there were no significant differences across age groups or geography. (The Hill)