Systemic inequities are being compounded by Hurricane Ida, as those without the ability to evacuate are forced to ride out the monstrous storm with little more than prayer. “Our bank account is empty – we can’t afford to leave,” Robert Owens of Baton Rouge told the AP. “The people who have funds to lean on are able to get out of here, but there’s a big chunk of people that are lower-income that don’t have a savings account to fall on,” he continued. “We’re left behind.” Emergency responders have received numerous 911 calls from people across the state trapped in their attics trying to flee the storm (until 911 service went down).

One of those calls came from Tiffany Miller of LaPlace, Louisiana. Miller, along with her family and their dog did not have time to evacuate before as much as 5 feet of water inundated their neighborhood. “When we got in the attic, the water was right below my knees,” Miller told WDSU. “For the water to get that high in my house, the water outside needs to be at least waist deep.” (AP, NOLA.com, WDSU, Washington Post $)