A draft report released Friday by an EPA science advisory panel concludes the current limits on fine particulate matter pollution are insufficient. The EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee unanimously recommended strengthening those safeguards, an action the previous administration refused to take. Fine particulate matter, also known as industrial soot or PM2.5, is produced by fossil fuel combustion and wildfires supercharged by climate change, and is especially harmful because it carries pollutants deep into the lungs where it enters the bloodstream. People of color are disproportionately harmed by PM2.5 pollution due to historic and current systemic racism. (The Hill, Politico Pro $)