More than four out of every five people on the planet experienced a hotter July because of climate change, a rapid study released Wednesday by Climate Central finds. Researchers used peer-reviewed methodology to assess 4,711 cities and found climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, tripled the likelihood it would be hotter on at least one day in 4,019 of them. “By now, we should all be used to individual heat waves being connected to global warming,” Gabriel Vecchi, a Princeton University climate scientist not involved in the study, told the AP. “Unfortunately, this month, as this study elegantly shows, has given the vast majority of people on this planet a taste of global warming’s impact on extreme heat.” (AP, Washington Post $, Axios, Gizmodo, The Hill, LA Times $; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves)